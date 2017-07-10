FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eddie Lampert says might consider deal with Sears Canada
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日

Eddie Lampert says might consider deal with Sears Canada

July 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.

Lampert is the chief executive of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Co, from which Sears Canada was spun off in 2012.

Sears Canada sought creditor protection last month after suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants.

ESL Partners and Fairholme, which together own about two-thirds of Sears Canada, said on Monday they had engaged a legal adviser and were "evaluating, discussing and considering a potential negotiated transaction" with the retailer.

The firms did not provide any details on the kind of transaction they were looking at, but said the talks could include financing, purchase and sale, or restructuring transactions.

ESL, however, warned that the discussions may not result in a deal. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

