15 天前
Sears Canada starts liquidation sales prior to closing stores
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点28分 / 15 天前

Sears Canada starts liquidation sales prior to closing stores

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc said it would start liquidation sales on Friday at 54 stores that it plans to close as part of a court-approved restructuring plan to improve its performance following years of declining sales.

Sears Canada, which in 2012 was spun off from U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, filed for creditor protection in June and laid out a restructuring plan that included the store closures as well as some 2,900 job cuts.

The liquidation sales will be held at 20 full-line Sears Canada department stores, 15 Sears Home outlets, 10 Outlet stores and 9 Hometown locations. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

