Sears Canada seeks court approval to liquidate all assets
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年10月10日 / 下午4点51分 / 8 天前

Sears Canada seeks court approval to liquidate all assets

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Sears Canada, along with some of its units, said on Tuesday it is seeking court approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets.

The retailer said it will apply to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and expects a hearing on Oct. 13.

Last month, Sears Canada had asked a court to extend creditor protection by another month so it can finish negotiating a deal to sell its assets, while still operating in the country. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

