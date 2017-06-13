FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
CORRECTED-Sears Canada raises 'going concern' doubts
2017年6月13日 / 中午12点06分 / 2 个月前

CORRECTED-Sears Canada raises 'going concern' doubts

路透新闻部

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Sears Canada was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012, not 2013)

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc on Tuesday raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, saying cash and estimated cash flows from operations were not expected to be enough to meet obligations over the next 12 months.

The retailer also reported a 15.2 percent decline in first-quarter sales, continuing a trend of declining sales since it was spun off from parent Sears Holdings Corp in 2012.

Sears Holdings has a nearly 12 percent stake in Sears Canada. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

