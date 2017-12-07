FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sears investor urges company to explore going private
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 下午4点07分 / 更新于 14 小时前

UPDATE 1-Sears investor urges company to explore going private

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on suggestions of Memento; updates shares)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Sears Holdings Corp investor on Thursday asked the struggling retailer to consider options including going private and investigate what it called an “unusually high volume” of short-selling in the company’s shares.

Switzerland-based Memento SA, an investor manager for shareholder Elarof Trust, also called for a temporary suspension of short-selling in Sears’ shares and urged the company to form an independent board committee to look after the equity interests of investors.

“We request the company provide its investors with adequate assurances that it is taking the steps necessary to effectively address the urgent problem of naked short selling in its shares by establishing sophisticated internal controls and seeking appropriate regulatory action,” Memento wrote in a letter to Sears’ board.

Sears was not immediately available for comment.

The Elarof Trust, which is owned by the Swiss-based Spadone family, holds nearly 2 million Sears shares.

Sears’ shares were up 10 percent at $4.56 on Thursday.

The company, which has racked up 24 straight quarters of sales declines and losses in most of those quarters as it loses out to online rivals, counts its billionaire Chief Executive Eddie Lampert as its biggest shareholder with about 32 million shares.

Memento also asked the company to seek an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the shortage of available shares in the marketplace and potential violations of the regulatory body’s rules on short selling.

Memento said it has retained Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP as legal counsel to advise on its engagement and discussions with Sears. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar, Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below