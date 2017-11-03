FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears to close 63 more U.S. stores after holiday season
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日

Sears to close 63 more U.S. stores after holiday season

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp said it will close 63 additional stores in the United States after the holiday season as part of its continued effort to return to profitability in a difficult retail environment.

The announcement, made to employees on Thursday and available on the company’s website, follows news last month that Whirlpool Corp would stop supplying some big name-brand appliances to Sears, and a fresh cash infusion from Chief Executive Edward Lampert.

The closures, set for late January, include 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores and follow 330 closures in 2017. (bit.ly/2iZ1VZ1)

The move will reduce the number of locations operated by Sears, once the largest U.S. department store chain, to around 1,000, from 2,019 stores in 2012.

Liquidation sales at the closing stores will begin as early as Nov. 9, Sears said.

Shares in Sears, which have lost 54 percent over the past year, ended 4.8 percent lower on Friday at $5.17.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

