Sears comp sales continue decline, loss in line with forecast
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
2017年11月30日 / 上午11点14分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Sears comp sales continue decline, loss in line with forecast

1 分钟阅读

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp continued its streak of declining sales in the third quarter, reporting a double-digit drop in comparable sales at its Sears and Kmart chains.

Sales at Sears stores open for more than a year fell 17 percent in the quarter ending Oct. 28, while comparable sales at Kmart fell 13 percent.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $558 million, in line with the forecast of $525 million to $595 million Sears gave earlier this month, citing store closures.

The struggling retailer posted a loss of $748 million in the same quarter a year ago. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

