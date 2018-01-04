FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Holdings to close 103 Kmart and Sears stores
January 4, 2018 / 8:40 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Sears Holdings to close 103 Kmart and Sears stores

1 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday it was shuttering 103 unprofitable Kmart and Sears stores as it continues to assess the viability of its operations.

The department store operator, which has racked up 24 straight quarters of sales declines, said 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores would be closed between early March and early April this year.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12 at the closing stores, Sears said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Tom Brown)

