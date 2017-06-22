FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Canada to end pension payments-court filing
2017年6月22日 / 晚上6点34分 / 1 个月内

Sears Canada to end pension payments-court filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc plans to file a motion with a Canadian court to request permission to suspend certain monthly payments to its pension plan because it is running low on cash, according to a court filing.

The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy Thursday, also intends to stop payments to a post-retirement benefit plan providing retirees with life insurance and medical and dental benefits, according to the filing. Sears Canada is current on the payments for the pension and post-retirement benefit plan now.

The company also said in the filing that all 32 of the Corbeil appliance stores are expected to remain operational during the insolvency. Corbeil has a separate management structure from the rest of Sears Canada, according to the filing.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli

