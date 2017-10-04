FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Canada wins court nod to extend credit protection to Nov 7
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点19分

Sears Canada wins court nod to extend credit protection to Nov 7

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sears Canada won court approval to extend creditor protection until Nov. 7, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling gives the 65 year-old retail chain more time to consider whether to liquidate all its assets or pursue a deal to stay in business.

The company, which in 2012 was spun off from U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, filed for creditor protection in June and laid out a restructuring plan that included cutting 2,900 jobs and closing roughly a quarter of its stores. . (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by Diane Craft)

