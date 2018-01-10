FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears raises $100 mln in funding, in talks with lenders for better debt terms
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 12:34 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Sears raises $100 mln in funding, in talks with lenders for better debt terms

1 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holding Corp said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in funding and was in talks with lenders to improve the terms on its more than $1 billion of non-first lien debt, sending its shares up 5 percent in premarket trading.

The company said the new loan was backed by land leases and select intellectual property and would be entitled to raise a further $200 million with the consent of the lender.

Sears also said comparable-store sales during November and December fell as much as 17 percent, as shoppers continued to stay away from the embattled retailer’s stores.

The company, controlled by billionaire Eddie Lampert, has reported 24 straight quarters of sales declines. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below