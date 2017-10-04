FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上10点05分 / 14 天前

UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source

1 分钟阅读

(Updates sourcing)

By Ben Martin

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Merlin, which runs Legoland parks worldwide and owns Madame Tussauds, has made a bid for part of SeaWorld, but SeaWorld’s preference is to sell itself whole, the source said.

SeaWorld has also received indications of interest from other parties, the source said.

“We do not comment on speculation or rumors”, SeaWorld said. Merlin could not be reached for a comment outside business hours.

Merlin’s approach for SeaWorld was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday.

Shares of Orlando-based SeaWorld were trading up nearly 5 percent after the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below