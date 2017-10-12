FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 早上8点47分 / 7 天前

CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners’ strategic opportunities platform and the L‘Oreal family’s Tethys Invest have entered exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in France’s Sebia, the companies said on Thursday.

Founded in 1967, Sebia provides medical equipment and technology used for in-vitro diagnostic testing. It was acquired by Montagu Private Equity and Astorg Partners in 2014 for an undisclosed amount that sources put at around $1.4 billion.

Tethys Invest was set up by Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and Jean-Pierre Meyers and is a subsidiary of the main shareholder of French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below