FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
SEC probes Barclays, Morgan Stanley bankers on Puerto Rico bonds -Bloomberg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨12点11分 / 1 个月前

SEC probes Barclays, Morgan Stanley bankers on Puerto Rico bonds -Bloomberg

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported.

The SEC's staff has recommended the agency file an enforcement action against Barclays' Luis Alfaro and James Henn for alleged violation of fair dealing rules for their roles in the island's debt sales, Bloomberg reported, citing records filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. bloom.bg/2sj2ws8

SEC staff also suggested sanctioning Morgan Stanley's Charles Visconsi, the co-head of public finance, and his former colleague Jorge Irizarry, in connection with disclosures Puerto Rico made in documents circulated to investors, according to FINRA records.

Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and the SEC were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below