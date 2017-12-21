FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sequoia looks to raise about $6 bln for new fund- Recode
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 21, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 5 days ago

Sequoia looks to raise about $6 bln for new fund- Recode

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is in the early stages of raising $5 billion to $6 billion for a third global growth fund, Recode reported.

The venture capital firm is looking to raise more money in the wake of disruption from SoftBank's $100 billion vision fund, Recode added. bit.ly/2kvHkJx

Reuters had earlier reported that Sequoia’s China arm was looking to raise $1.5 billion or more for a yuan-denominated fund.

Sequoia’s previous fund in the series had invested in companies like Airbnb, Stripe and Toutiao.

Sequoia Capital did not comment on the report.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below