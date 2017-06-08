FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 中午11点49分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial aviation markets, while privately held Service Finance Holdings lends for home improvement projects in the United States.

Toronto-based ECN Capital sold its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group in February for about $1.25 billion in cash.

Founded in 2004, Florida-based Service Finance originates and services prime and super-prime installment contracts to finance home improvement projects.

ECN Capital, with over $4.6 billion assets under management, said the acquisition will be immediately add to adjusted earnings per share and is expected to close in the third quarter.

BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital served as ECN Capital's financial advisers, while Baker & Hostetler LLP was the legal counsel.

$1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below