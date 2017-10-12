SGS and Bavarian Nordic developing challenge strain to combat respiratory virus​

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - SGS and Bavarian Nordic are teaming up to develop a virus challenge strain to combat a common respiratory illness.

The companies aim to develop the respiratory syncytial virus challenge strain in order to help advance progress towards a universal vaccine against the virus, SGS said in a statement on Thursday.

RSV is a significant cause of respiratory illness in all age groups, and is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections in children worldwide, resulting in a high number of hospitalizations.

SGS cited WHO estimates which said RSV infects more than 64 million people globally each year and causes a similar number of deaths to those caused by influenza. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)