SGS and Bavarian Nordic developing challenge strain to combat respiratory virus​
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月12日 / 早上6点00分

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - SGS and Bavarian Nordic are teaming up to develop a virus challenge strain to combat a common respiratory illness.

The companies aim to develop the respiratory syncytial virus challenge strain in order to help advance progress towards a universal vaccine against the virus, SGS said in a statement on Thursday.

RSV is a significant cause of respiratory illness in all age groups, and is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections in children worldwide, resulting in a high number of hospitalizations.

SGS cited WHO estimates which said RSV infects more than 64 million people globally each year and causes a similar number of deaths to those caused by influenza. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

