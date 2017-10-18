FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq, Singapore Exchange sign pact for collaborative listings
2017年10月18日

Nasdaq, Singapore Exchange sign pact for collaborative listings

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq Inc announced a pact on Wednesday that will allow firms to tap the capital markets possibly simultaneously under the two exchange operators’ namesake exchanges.

The tie-up would help fast-growing Asian companies to list on the SGX and subsequently pursue a Nasdaq listing as they expand globally, SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement.

SGX and U.S.-based Nasdaq - which are also in a long-term market technology partnership - are gauging interest among companies that could seek a concurrent or sequential listing on both the SGX and the Nasdaq, the exchange operators said. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

