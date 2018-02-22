Japan's Sharp drops suit against Hisense over TV sale in N.America- Nikkei

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp would drop legal action blocking China’s Hisense Group from selling television in North America, Nikkei reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, Sharp had withdrawn a Federal lawsuit and an action filed with a U.S. trade body, the Nikkei Asian Review said. Sharp, which had reduced its overseas TV business, had said it would re-enter the U.S. market with a high-end television brand.

In September, the U.S. International Trade Commission had agreed to probe certain Wi-Fi enabled devices and their parts after Sharp accused China’s Hisense Group Co Ltd of infringing its patents.