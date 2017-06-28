FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Shaw Communications profit from cont ops more than doubles
Shaw Communications profit from cont ops more than doubles

June 28 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc's said on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations more than doubled, boosted by wireless subscriber gains even as it spent heavily to build up the business.

Shaw said its wireless business - the former Wind Mobile that it acquired in early 2016 and rebranded as Freedom Mobile in November - added 20,085 net postpaid customers in the quarter ended May 31.

Shaw is locked in a fierce battle for internet, television and telephone customers in the west of the country with Vancouver-based rival Telus Corp.

The Calgary-based company's net income from continuing operations rose to C$164 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, in its third quarter, from C$74 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw's quarterly revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Arun Koyyur

