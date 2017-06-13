Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it would sell its subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for about C$2.3 billion, as the cable company looks to streamline its operations.

ViaWest is a Colorado-based data center company which offers hybrid IT and cloud-based solutions, which Shaw bought three years ago.

Peak 10 Holding, which offers IT infrastructure services, is owned by private equity firm GI Partners.

Reuters reported in April that Shaw was looking for a buyer for Viawest. ($1 = C$1.33 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)