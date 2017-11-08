FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Enchilada oil platform in Gulf of Mexico shut after fire- USCG
2017年11月8日 / 晚上6点46分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Shell Enchilada oil platform in Gulf of Mexico shut after fire- USCG

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Enchilada oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut and all associated production has been stopped after a fire on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The Coast Guard said the fire has been reduced to a small flame from a pipe on the platform, located about 112 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.

Two people were injured and the crew of 46 were evacuated to a nearby platform, the Coast Guard said, adding that there was a report of a light sheen north of the Shell platform. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

