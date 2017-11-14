FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Gulf of Mexico oil platforms shut after Enchilada fire -Shell
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 上午10点30分 / 1 天前

Four Gulf of Mexico oil platforms shut after Enchilada fire -Shell

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that production at four oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in the wake of a Nov. 8 fire at its Enchilada platform.

“Production is shut in at the Shell-operated Enchilada and Salsa platforms, as well as the associated Hess-operated Conger field,” in which Shell has a 37.5 percent share, it said in a statement.

“In addition, Shell safely shut in all production operations at its Auger platform due to downstream constraints caused by this incident.”

Production from Auger flows back to Enchilada for transport to shore.

There was still no timeline for the resumption of normal operations, Shell said.

“Shell is in the process of developing a plan to repair damage caused by an operational incident on its Enchilada platform and safely re-deploying personnel.” (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

