About 75,000 bpd of Gulf oil output still shut after Shell fire
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日 / 晚上7点28分 / 更新于 13 小时前

Bryan Sims

2 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A combined 75,206 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 215,122 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production are shut-in at four platforms in the wake of a Nov. 8 fire at Royal Dutch Shell’s Enchilada platform, according to U.S. government data.

The figures include Shell’s Enchilada, Salsa and Augers platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Hess Corp’s Baldpate platform and Hess-operated Conger field, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Shell holds a 37.5 percent share in the Conger field.

Hess temporarily abandoned production at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields, according to the company, adding that production coming through its Garden Banks Gas Pipeline system will be closed until further notice.

A plan to repair damage caused by an operational incident at the Enchilada platform is under way, according to Shell.

Hess is cooperating with Shell to determine when the platform will restart.

The Gulf produces about 1.7 million barrels of oil a day and 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. (Reporting by Bryan Sims Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

