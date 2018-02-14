FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 12:03 PM / 2 days ago

Appeal court rules Nigerians cannot pursue Shell spill claim in England

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* The Court of Appeal in London ruled on Wednesday that two Nigerian communities cannot pursue Royal Dutch Shell in English courts over oil spills in Nigeria’s Delta region

* The split decision upheld a High Court ruling last year that was a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries’ actions abroad

* The court rejected the appeal from law firm Leigh Day on behalf of Nigeria’s Bille and Ogale communities, upholding the earlier ruling that English courts do not have jurisdiction over claims against Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), which is jointly operated with the Nigerian government (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
