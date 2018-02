WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Chemical LP will install a $10 million pollution monitoring and control system at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant as part of a settlement over allegations it violated the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

In a statement, the department said Shell Chemical would also pay $350,000 in civil penalties as part of the consent decree. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)