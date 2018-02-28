FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:24 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Shell establishes non-contract rates for Zydeco pipeline

2 分钟阅读

(New throughout, adds details on Shell Zydeco restart after maintenance)

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Co LP on Wednesday filed initial non-contract rates to transport crude oil on its Zydeco Pipeline from Green Canyon, Offshore Louisiana to three destinations in Louisiana effective April 1.

* The company filed non-contract rate of $1.2389 a barrel to ship crude from Block 19, Green Canyon, Offshore Louisiana to Houma, Louisiana, according to a filing with U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

* Shell also a filed non-contract rate of $1.3130 a barrel to ship crude from Block 19, Green Canyon, Offshore Louisiana to St. James, Louisiana.

* The company filed a non-contract rate of $1.3130 a barrel to ship crude from Block 19, Green Canyon, Offshore Louisiana to Clovelly, Louisiana.

* Contract rates are only applied to barrels received at Green Canyon Block 19 from the Jack-St. Malo or Tahiti offshore fields via third party pipelines with related transportation agreements with Shell, the filing said.

* Separately, Shell Midstream Partners LP said on an earnings call Tuesday that it expects to restart the Zydeco Pipeline system by mid-March after shutting for maintenance early in Feb.

* Shell’s Zydeco Pipeline delivers crude to St. James, Louisiana, from terminals in Houston and Port Neches and Nederland, Texas. The 350-mile (563-km) line has a mainline capacity of 375,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

