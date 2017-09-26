FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C Flowers seeking buyer for its stake in Japan lender Shinsei -FT
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨3点29分 / 23 天前

J.C Flowers seeking buyer for its stake in Japan lender Shinsei -FT

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co LLC is seeking a buyer for a 20 percent stake in mid-sized Japanese lender Shinsei Bank, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The stake is worth about 100 billion yen ($895 million) based on current share prices.

A group of investors led by J.C. Flowers is the bank’s largest shareholder with a 21.4 percent stake. The Japanese government also owns 18 percent.

Both J.C. Flowers and Shinsei declined to comment.

J.C. Flowers partnered with private equity firm Ripplewood to buy Shinsei’s failed predecessor Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan in 2000 for $1.2 billion at the height of a banking crisis in Japan.

Shares in Shinsei were flat at the end of the morning session. ($1 = 111.6400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below