Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shire Plc’s investigational drug for treating pediatric patients with Hunter syndrome and cognitive impairment failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

The clinical trial evaluating SHP609, previously known as HGT-2310, did not meet either its primary or its key secondary endpoints, London-listed pharmaceutical firm said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)