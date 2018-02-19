UberEATS deliveryman wanted in fatal shooting

Feb 19 (Reuters) - An UberEATS driver was on the run Monday after a man who ordered a meal from the online food delivery service was killed in a late night shooting in Atlanta over the weekend, police told local media.

The 30-year-old man was shot multiple times after exchanging words with the driver in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police told Atlanta’s NBC affiliate WXIA, channel 11.

The UberEats driver then fled in his vehicle and the wounded man died at a local hospital, police told local media.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” an Uber representative told the news station.

No motive was released by police and no arrests had been made by early Monday. Neither Uber nor the police were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Peter Graff)