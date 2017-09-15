FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shop Apotheke denies takeover talks with Amazon
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 上午11点28分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Shop Apotheke denies takeover talks with Amazon

1 分钟阅读

(Recasts with denial, updates shares)

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German online pharmacy Shop Apotheke said on Friday it is currently not in talks to be bought by Amazon.com Inc, denying an earlier report by trade publication Apotheke Adhoc.

* Apotheke Adhoc had cited people close to the matter as saying that Amazon.com and Shop Apotheke were in advanced talks about a possible deal.

* The deal would value the online pharmacy, which specialises in over-the-counter products, at more than 500 million euros, the publication had said.

* Amazon said it had not made any announcement with regards to Shop Apotheke.

* Shop Apotheke’s shares pared gains to trade 4.8 percent higher at 44.02 euros after the company denied the report, after earlier reaching 55 euros, the highest level so far since their listing on the stock exchange last year.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below