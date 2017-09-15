UPDATE 1-Shop Apotheke denies takeover talks with Amazon

(Recasts with denial, updates shares)

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German online pharmacy Shop Apotheke said on Friday it is currently not in talks to be bought by Amazon.com Inc, denying an earlier report by trade publication Apotheke Adhoc.

* Apotheke Adhoc had cited people close to the matter as saying that Amazon.com and Shop Apotheke were in advanced talks about a possible deal.

* The deal would value the online pharmacy, which specialises in over-the-counter products, at more than 500 million euros, the publication had said.

* Amazon said it had not made any announcement with regards to Shop Apotheke.

* Shop Apotheke's shares pared gains to trade 4.8 percent higher at 44.02 euros after the company denied the report, after earlier reaching 55 euros, the highest level so far since their listing on the stock exchange last year.