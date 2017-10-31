FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shopify posts strong revenue growth, adjusted profit
2017年10月31日 / 中午12点02分 / 更新于 1 天前

Shopify posts strong revenue growth, adjusted profit

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc posted a 72 percent increase in third-quarter revenue as the fast-growing Canadian retail software company reported an adjusted profit for the first time as a public company and increased its fourth quarter forecasts.

The Ottawa-based company’s net loss on an unadjusted basis was $9.4 million, or 9 cents per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis it made 5 cents a share.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

