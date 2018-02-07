FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 5:35 PM / in 18 hours

Brazilian steelmaker CSN considering asset sales "by option, not pressure"

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional is considering possible asset sales to reduce debt, but is not “under pressure” as it expects to conclude a refinancing of its debt with state banks, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We may opt to sell assets instead of being pressured to do it,” director Luis Fernando Martinez said. CSN, as the company is known, had put assets up for sale in 2016, but only concluded one small deal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below