Brazil's CSN non-audited data show third-quarter swing to profit
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点56分 / 更新于 19 小时内

Brazil's CSN non-audited data show third-quarter swing to profit

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil’s third largest flat steelmaker, swung to a profit in the third quarter, according to non-audited figures released on Monday.

CSN earned a net 256.2 million reais ($79.1 million), reversing a loss of 66.8 million the year before. Operating profit, however, slipped 18 percent to 662.2 million reais.

CSN had previously failed to release earnings for 2016 and 2017 ahead of regulatory deadlines. ($1 = 3.2372 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

