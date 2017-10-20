FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN expects to issue bonds by year-end, CEO says
2017年10月20日 / 晚上6点23分 / 4 天前

Brazil's CSN expects to issue bonds by year-end, CEO says

Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA plans to sell bonds on international markets in an effort to improve its debt profile, Benjamin Steinbruch, chief executive officer, said on Friday.

The executive also said CSN believes there is momentum for non-core asset sales. Steinbruch said the outlook is good for future increases in steel prices. “This may help cut our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.5,” Steinbruch added. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)

