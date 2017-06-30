FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Siemens holds up new R&D site as evidence of commitment to U.S.
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午12点48分 / 1 个月前

Siemens holds up new R&D site as evidence of commitment to U.S.

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens broke ground on a new $300 million research and development facility in Walpole, Massachusetts on Friday that it said underlined its commitment to manufacturing in the United States.

"Siemens has been doing business in the United States for more than 160 years. We not only deliver products and solutions to America, but the Walpole expansion demonstrates our passion for making things here, hiring here and working closely with U.S. customers," Lisa Davis, management board member at Siemens, said in a statement on Friday.

Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised Germany's trade surplus with the United States and promised to bring back good manufacturing jobs by getting tough with U.S. trade partners.

Reuters analysis of federal jobs data has shown that out of 656,000 new manufacturing jobs created in the United States between 2010 and 2014, two thirds can be attributed to foreign direct investment.

Now foreign companies that have spent billions of dollars on U.S. factories and local leaders who host them worry that global supply networks that back those investments will fray if Trump makes good on his pledge to roll back trade liberalisation.

Trains-to-turbines group Siemens employs more than 50,000 people in the United States, its single biggest market, where it makes 21 percent of its total revenue.

It said the new Walpole facility for laboratory diagnostics would create up to 700 new high-tech jobs. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below