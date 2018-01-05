FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lactalis to buy Icelandic style skyr yogurt maker siggi's
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

Lactalis to buy Icelandic style skyr yogurt maker siggi's

1 分钟阅读

Jan 5 (Reuters) - French dairy giant Lactalis said on Friday it has agreed to buy siggi‘s, the U.S.-based maker of Icelandic style skyr yogurts, for an undisclosed price.

After moving to New York from Iceland, Siggi Hilmarsson found American yogurt too sweet and artificial for his liking and later went on to establish his own company siggi’s in 2005.

siggi’s products are available at Whole Foods market, Publix, Target, Wegmans and Starbucks stores.

siggi’s will continue to operate from its New York City office and remain a standalone company under the leadership of Hilmarsson, Lactalis said in a statement.

Privately held Lactalis is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, reporting annual sales of around 17 billion euros ($20.52 billion).

Separately, Swiss milk processor Emmi said it decided to sell its 22 percent stake in siggi’s to Lactalis. ($1 = 0.8284 euros) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

