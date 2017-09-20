Sika CEO confirms 2017 outlook and 2020 strategic targets

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sika Chief Executive Paul Schuler confirmed the Swiss chemical company’s outlook for 2017 and its 2020 strategic targets at its investor day on Wednesday.

The company wants to increase annual sales by 6 to 8 percent to reach 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.25 billion) for the first time in 2017, and boost earnings before interest and tax to more than 1 billion francs by 2020 while lifting its EBIT margin to 14 to 16 percent.