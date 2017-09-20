FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sika CEO confirms 2017 outlook and 2020 strategic targets
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日

Sika CEO confirms 2017 outlook and 2020 strategic targets

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sika Chief Executive Paul Schuler confirmed the Swiss chemical company’s outlook for 2017 and its 2020 strategic targets at its investor day on Wednesday.

The company wants to increase annual sales by 6 to 8 percent to reach 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.25 billion) for the first time in 2017, and boost earnings before interest and tax to more than 1 billion francs by 2020 while lifting its EBIT margin to 14 to 16 percent.

$1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

