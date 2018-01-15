FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to acquire 43.8 pct interest in Silicon Ranch
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
January 15, 2018 / 5:23 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Shell to acquire 43.8 pct interest in Silicon Ranch

1 分钟阅读

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Monday it would acquire a 43.8 percent stake in the solar company Silicon Ranch Corp from investment manager Partners Group, as part of its new energies power portfolio.

Shell said it has signed another agreement with the privately held company, which provides it the chance to raise its stake in Silicon Ranch after 2021.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
