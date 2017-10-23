FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月23日 / 下午5点04分 / 1 天内

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore’s prime minister.

The airline said last week it would finalize the order during the visit as part of its bid to modernize its fleet over the next decade. Airlines typically receive discounts on jet orders, and the deal is estimated to be closer to $6.5 billion in value. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

