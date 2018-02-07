FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-NATO buyers near agreement to renegotiate A400M schedule -sources

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European NATO buyers of the Airbus A400M military transporter are finalising an agreement to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms for the troubled aircraft programme, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defences.

Airbus officials presenting the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow declined to comment.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus, Editing by Tim Hepher

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below