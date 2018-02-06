AIRSHOW-Bombardier expects strong sales of Q400 turboprops this year - exec

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier expects sales of its Q400 turboprop this year will be “similar or even better” than the 41 firm orders it received last year, its commercial sales head said on Tuesday.

The Q400 turboprop has a lower market share than Franco-Italian rival ATR.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft sales head Colin Bole said he attributed that in part to the Canadian company having been “heavily distracted” by issues with its C Series jet programme in recent years.

“Last year was a very successful year for the Q400,” he told Reuters at the Singapore Airshow. “I expect a similar year or even better year this year. We are building that market share.” (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Tim Hepher Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)