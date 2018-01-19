FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 19, 2018 / 3:09 AM / 2 days ago

Aegean Bunkering leaves Singapore's marine fuels market

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Aegean Bunkering Pte Ltd on Friday said it had this week left the world’s largest marine fuels market in Singapore after handing back its supply and craft operator licences

* The company had announced in October that it would halt physical supply operations in Singapore by January amid heightened commercial pressures after the city-state adopted tougher bunkering procedures

* Aegean Bunkering, headquartered in Greece, was last year ranked the 20th largest marine fuels supplier by volume in Singapore from a total of 55, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed

* Since adopting mass flow meters (MFM) to streamline operations on marine refuelling, or bunkering, barges at the start of 2017, suppliers in Singapore have seen margins squeezed and competition surge in the battle for market share (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Joseph Radford)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below