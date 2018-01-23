China's Sinocare in deal talks, it says after reported interest in J&J unit

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese medical company Sinocare Inc is in preliminary talks on a potential deal, it said on Tuesday after Reuters reported last week that it was a potential bidder for U.S. group Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes care business. Reuters reported on Jan. 17 that a consortium of Sinocare and China Jianyin Investment, owned by sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, has hired an adviser to work on a possible deal with J&J worth up to $4 billion. Sinocare, which develops and manufactures blood sugar monitoring systems, said in a stock exchange filing that it had hired advisers to study the structure and pricing of a potential transaction but had not submitted any binding bid to the potential seller nor reached any agreement.

The company said there is no timetable for a bidding process and no guarantee that talks would continue.

Sinocare, which suspended trading of its shares on Jan. 18, will resume trading tomorrow, it said.