FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 23, 2018 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

China's Sinocare in deal talks, it says after reported interest in J&J unit

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese medical company Sinocare Inc is in preliminary talks on a potential deal, it said on Tuesday after Reuters reported last week that it was a potential bidder for U.S. group Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes care business. Reuters reported on Jan. 17 that a consortium of Sinocare and China Jianyin Investment, owned by sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, has hired an adviser to work on a possible deal with J&J worth up to $4 billion. Sinocare, which develops and manufactures blood sugar monitoring systems, said in a stock exchange filing that it had hired advisers to study the structure and pricing of a potential transaction but had not submitted any binding bid to the potential seller nor reached any agreement.

The company said there is no timetable for a bidding process and no guarantee that talks would continue.

Sinocare, which suspended trading of its shares on Jan. 18, will resume trading tomorrow, it said.

Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by David Goodman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below