Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月10日 / 早上6点29分 / 更新于 1 天前

Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said on Friday former Euronext Chief Operating Officer Jos Dijsselhof will take over on Jan. 1 as chief executive from Urs Rueegsegger, who had said in May he would leave SIX in 2018.

SIX also said in a statement its card payments unit will be split out from its core business and developed “as part of a strategic partnership”.

Reuters reported in September SIX had hired JPMorgan to look at options for its card payments business, including a sale worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.01 billion). ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)

