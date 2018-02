PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bob Iger, the chief executive of Walt Disney, declined to make any comment to reporters on Tuesday regarding Comcast’s $31 billion bid for Sky .

Iger was in Paris on a business trip and was meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Comcast is challenging Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and Iger’s Walt Disney for Sky, seen as a European pay-TV jewel. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Richard Lough/Dominique Vidalon)