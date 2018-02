LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable operator, said on Tuesday it was making a cash offer to buy Sky for 22.1 billion pounds ($31 billion), challenging Rupert Murdoch’s Fox to take over the European pay-TV group.

21st Century Fox had already agreed a deal to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own. ($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)