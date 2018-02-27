FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Hedge funds expect counter bid for Sky after Comcast offer

Ben Martin

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two hedge fund shareholders in Sky say Comcast Corp’s $31 billion offer for the British pay-television broadcaster is likely to trigger a higher counter bid for the FTSE 100 company.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said Comcast’s proposal, which rivals an offer for Sky made by Twenty-First Century Fox , was “fantastic” and that a counter bid was now likely.

Polygon portfolio manager Bechara Nasr said Sky could eventually fetch an offer of more than 15 pounds per share. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)

