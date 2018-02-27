FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:37 PM / a day ago

Comcast will ask Brussels to examine proposed offer for Sky

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp will ask regulators in Brussels to look at its proposed $31 billion offer for Sky after it made an approach to the British company, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. cable group confirmed its interest in Sky earlier on Tuesday and said the move, which did not constitute a firm offer, was designed to start the regulatory process because it sees a narrow window in which it can secure a takeover, before Rupert Murdoch’s Fox seals its bid for Sky. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

