Britain pushes back date for provisional findings in Sky-Fox deal

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator will publish its provisional findings into the planned takeover of pay-TV group Sky by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox in January and not December as originally planned, it said on Wednesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is examining what impact the planned $15 billion deal would have on the British market after the government toughened its stance against the deal.

The CMA, which has received a large number of submissions from interested parties as part of the investigation, said the provisional findings would now come in January 2018. They had expected to give their interim findings in the week of Dec. 18.